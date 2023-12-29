New Medi-Cal Managed Care Plan Here

Another change for Monday, New Year’s Day, is a new managed care plan for Medi-Cal recipients in Nevada County. Health and Human Services Director Ryan Gruver says until recently they were among ten neighboring North State counties in a regionalized plan. But now they all have a choice and they’ll all be working with Partnership HealthPlan of California…

Gruver says Partnership has been working diligently to reach out to providers and recipients alike.

Gruver says Partnership also has a track record of expanding the provider network. Recipients have been sent a series of letters notifying them of the change and Partnership has been in contact with over 600 providers in the area. Gruver says Partnership will honor all approved treatment authorizations from the previous managed care plans. There are around 25-thousand Medi-Cal recipients in Nevada County, or about one-fourth to one-third of the population.