New Meters To Better Track NID Water Use

Better water use tracking is ahead for customers in the Nevada Irrigation District. The District has begun to switch to advanced metering infrastructure. NID Water Efficiency Technician, Kaycee Strong, told the Board of Directors that it’ll provide a better diagnosis of usage, which should save customers money…

click to listen to Kaycee Strong

Strong says district staff will no longer have to be meter readers…

click to listen to Kaycee Strong

To date, around 64-hundred of the district’s 19-thousand-500 meters have been replaced. But, due to budget cuts, replacements have been scaled back and will only be done as the older meters fail. Strong says the upgrades will further enhance NID’s water conservation goals which are also reported to the state.