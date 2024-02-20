< Back to All News

New Native Plants Community Grant Program

Posted: Feb. 20, 2024 12:01 AM PST

A Grass Valley-based group devoted to advancing public understanding and appreciation of native plans has announced a new Community Grant Program. The California Native Plant Society has 34 chapters, including the Redbud Chapter here. Chapter President, Leslie Warren, says they’re returning the proceeds of their native plant sales to fund the program. Local non-profit organizations, schools, academics, individuals, and other related parties can apply for educational projects…

Warren says projects should help illuminate the essential role of native plants to preserving biodiversity…

The maximum possible grant is 15-hundred dollars. The Redbud Chapter will have at least five-thousand dollars available. You can find grant guidelines on their website. Submissions must be completed by April 15th. Grants will be awarded by July 15th. The local chapter also covers Placer County and has around 600 members.

