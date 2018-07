It took a while following the initial announcement of his hiring, but Jim Leal is now sworn in as Interim Chief of Police for Nevada City. Leal briefly addressed the city council following his swearing in, saying things are off to a good start.

Listen to Police Chief Jim Leal

The chief honored the past and looked forward to what’s ahead.

Leal comes to Nevada city from his position as Chief of Newark Police Department in Alameda County.