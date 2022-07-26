New Nevada City Mayor Excited About Town’s Future

The transition to new leadership in Nevada City was recently completed. The City Council held its first meeting, earlier this month, with newly-elected members, Adam Kline and Lou Ceci. There is also a new mayor, with Doug Fleming taking over the one-year rotating position for Duane Strawser, who retired from the Council, after 12 years. Erin Minett failed her in bid for a second term. And Fleming, Daniela Fernandez, and Gary Peterson are only halfway through their first terms. But Fleming is not concerned about the reduced service experience….

The city also recently hired a new, permanent manager and police chief, among other staff changes. Fleming says he expects to see a major overhaul of the strategic plan in the next three months or so. And it’ll still stress housing development…

Meanwhile, Fleming says an initiative that would expand the town’s historical district to residential areas might infringe on property rights. But he says if enough signatures are verified he expects the Council will approve its placement on the November ballot.