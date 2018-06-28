< Back to All News

New Nevada City Police Chief Officially Hired

Posted: Jun. 28, 2018 6:23 PM PDT

About two months after the announcement, Nevada City officially has a new police chief, at least on an interim basis. City Manager Catrina Olson says James Leal’s appointment lasts for up to six months, pending the hiring of a permanent replacement. She says the lag before the City Council approved the employment agreement last Wednesday night is not unusual…

Leal replaces Tim Foley, who retired in February, after about three years on the job. Leal retired as chief of the Newark, California Police Department about a year ago, where he also held several other officer positions. Olson says he’s already had a fresh perspective on programs…

Lieutenant Chad Ellis has held administrative duties during the interim. Leal’s contract calls for a salary of 48-thousand-960 dollars.

