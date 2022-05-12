< Back to All News

New Nevada City School District Supt Named

Posted: May. 12, 2022 12:13 PM PDT

The next superintendent for the Nevada City School District has been named. John Baggett officially takes over for Monica Daugherty at the start of the new fiscal year on July first. Daugherty is retiring, after 22 years with the district. School Board President Jennifer Singer, who is also the executive director of Bright Futures for Youth, says Baggett returns to his local roots with over 20 years of educational leadership experience…

Baggett also attended Nevada City schools as a child. Meanwhile, Singer says the future looks bright, as the district moves past the pandemic…

Baggett has been superintendent and principal of Colfax Elementary School since July of 2016. Prior to that, he was with the Grass Valley and Rio Linda School Districts.

