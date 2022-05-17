< Back to All News

New NevCo Connects Designs To Be Installed Soon

May. 17, 2022

New design wraps should be on for Nevada County Connects busses in the near future. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight” on Monday, Transit Services Manager, Robin Van Valkenburgh, says the Board of Supervisors has approved the vendor contract….

Wey’s entry, called “Poppies”, was the winner of a design contest conducted by Nevada County Connects for the public fall, out of 56 entries. Van Valkenburgh says they wanted art that best exemplified local cultural diversity, a love for the outdoors, and the creativity of the community. He hopes you can start seeing the new design on the busses in a month or so. County Executive Officer Allison Lehman says the bus service here is especially noteworthy for a couple of age groups, including those who want to continue living independently…

Lehman says Nevada County Connects is also a very safe and efficient mode of transportation for teens and younger children.

