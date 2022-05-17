New NevCo Connects Designs To Be Installed Soon

New design wraps should be on for Nevada County Connects busses in the near future. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight” on Monday, Transit Services Manager, Robin Van Valkenburgh, says the Board of Supervisors has approved the vendor contract….

click to listen to Robin Van Valkenburgh

Wey’s entry, called “Poppies”, was the winner of a design contest conducted by Nevada County Connects for the public fall, out of 56 entries. Van Valkenburgh says they wanted art that best exemplified local cultural diversity, a love for the outdoors, and the creativity of the community. He hopes you can start seeing the new design on the busses in a month or so. County Executive Officer Allison Lehman says the bus service here is especially noteworthy for a couple of age groups, including those who want to continue living independently…

click to listen to Allison Lehman

Lehman says Nevada County Connects is also a very safe and efficient mode of transportation for teens and younger children.