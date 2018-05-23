Dave Bear
Dave Bear, the new Swap Shop Host! Dave has been in radio for a while. His first job was hosting a Swap Shop program in Craig, CO in the the late 70's. Most recently he co-hosted the morning show on our sister station STAR 94 FM, and helped with the creation of the Shopping Show on KNCO and former sister station KUBA in Yuba City. Dave worked at KUBA for 25 years in various capacities and has lived there for nearly as long. Dave has a big family and enjoys all his kids and now grandkids. His hobbies include woodworking, and you can see his work by checking out his website www.2bearswoodshop.com.
Pretty exciting news here at KNCO.
KNCO-AM will soon be adding a new FM signal! This new signal will take the AM signal and rebroadcast it. This means that if you have lost KNCO when KNCO is required to change it’s broadcast pattern, at local sunset, you will soon be able to tune to FM frequency and follow the programming. This isn’t usually a problem, until the late fall, winter, and early spring months. That’s when we are required to adjust our pattern as early as 4:45!
Stay tuned for more updates!
