New NID Board DividedOn President

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 6:10 PM PST

The new NID Board got off to a rocky start. The first agenda item they discussed was who to elect as Board President. Right after longtime director Scott Miller was nominated by fellow veteran member, Nick Wilcox, new director Ricki Heck made a push for another new member, Chris Bierwagen…

click to listen to Ricki Heck

After the other new member, Laura Peters, seconded Heck’s motion, Bierwagen, perhaps hoping to minimize early conflict, said he was declining the nomination and supporting Miller, to Miller’s surprise…

click to listen to Chris Bierwagen

After a prolonged discussion, and a lot of confusion about motions and votes, Miller did end up as Board President. And then the Board supported Miller’s nomination of Heck as Vice President.

