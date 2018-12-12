New NID Directors Sworn In

The makeup of the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors now features a dramatic change, with three of the five district seats changing hands. The trio was sworn in at the Board meeting Wednesday morning. Chris Bierwagen takes over for John Drew in Division Two, after an overwheming defeat of Bruce Herring….

That also includes opponents of Centennial Dam, a project Bierwagen supports, like Drew did. Drew retired from the Board. Meanwhile, Ricki Heck, who replaces Nancy Webber in Division One, is not sure about the future of the project…

Webber also retired from the Board. Laura Peters unseated William Morebeck in Division Four, which covers Placer County…

Peters also questions the feasibility of Centenial Dam. The Board does not meet again until January ninth. Nick Wilcox and Scott Miller aren’t up for re-election until 2020.