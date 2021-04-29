New NID GM Gearing Up For The Job

The new general manager of the Nevada Irrigation District is gearing up for her new job. The Board of Directors officially approved the employment agreement, for Jennifer Hanson, at their meeting on Wednesday. It takes effect on June first. Improving revenue will be one of Hanson’s priorities. Part of recent losses were from the governor’s executive order that suspended service shutoffs for customers struggling to pay their bills, due to economic impacts from the pandemic. And now, because of a second straight year of below-average precipitation, customers will be asked to use less water this year…

Hanson says finding a reasonable compromise on higher rates in the future will be another challenge. Hanson had been the City Manager of Lincoln and looks forward to the transition of managing a utility district…

Hanson’s annual salary will start at 250-thousand dollars. The most recent salary range for the City Manager of Lincoln was advertised at 167 to 224-thousand dollars a year. Hanson is also the first female GM in the 100-year history of the district.