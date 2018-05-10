< Back to All News

New NJUHSD Superintendent Named

Posted: May. 10, 2018 12:36 AM PDT

The Nevada Joint Union High School District has found a new superintendent to replace the retiring Louise Johnson. The Board of Trustees announced, at their meeting last night, that Brent McFadden will be coming on board in July. McFadden says he’s been the deputy superintendent for the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District. He says, like many districts, he’s concerned about financial stability, moving forward…

McFadden says another challenge is preparing students for careers that, in many cases, don’t exist yet. He says a key is sticking to a good core curriculum…

McFadden says Johnson will stay on, in July, to help, with the transition. He says he’ll take full charge in August.

