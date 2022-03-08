New Online Artists Directory Launched

A brand new online Artists Directory has been launched by the Nevada County Arts Council. Council Executive Director, Eliza Tudor, says it’s a more efficient and attractive update of a directory they inherited years ago…

Tudor says these resources have never been more important, as the creative community reinvents itself post-pandemic. She says over 200 local artists have signed up already, through a very simple form, with basic questions, including a 100-word profile. It’s for writers, visual artists, sculptors, designers, filmmakers, photographers, actors, and musicians, among others…

Nevada County is the only county in California with two state-designated Cultural Districts. That’s for Grass Valley and Nevada City, and also for Truckee. The directory highlights the county as the premier destination for art buyers in the foothills.