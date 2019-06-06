< Back to All News

New Pasty Shop Open in GV

Posted: Jun. 6, 2019 12:09 AM PDT

A new pasty shop has opened in Grass Valley and it is in the same spot as one that recently closed. The Grass Valley Pasty Company opened over the weekend at the corner of South Auburn and Main Street, the former location of Cousin Jack’s Pasties whose owners retired last fall. Owner Jesse Hopper, says continuing the tradition is a no-brainer.

Currently the Grass Valley Pasty Company is offering several types of pasties.

Business has been great. The shop had to close Sunday when it ran out of pasties. They have been selling over 70 per day and hope to get to around 100 now that they are working out the kinks.

