New Penn Valley Library Lease Approved

It won’t be too much longer before there will be a new Penn Valley Library–about twice the size as the current facility. Nevada County Librarian Yolande Wilburn says the county has approved a lease for the new space on Pleasant Valley Road in the Wildwood Commercial Center…

The current space is a thousand square feet. This one will be over 21-hundred square feet and will feature a children’s room and an outdoor area.Wilburn says they had a meeting with the architects, and members of the general public…

The lease will be 28-hundred dollars a month. Wilburn says renovations, including new flooring, painting the walls, and moving furniture from the old facility, will take about four to six months. Funding comes from the library tax Measure A, which voters approved in November.

