New Penn Valley Library Opening In A Sense

The new Penn Valley Branch Library is opening, at least virtually, for now, on January 21st. Nevada County Librarian Nick Wilczek says it’ll also be in the Wildwood Shopping Center, on Pleasant Valley Road, where the current branch will be closing on Friday…

Also, window adjacent reading areas, living room-style seating, room for programs, and outdoor seating. Wilczek says while the pandemic keeps libraries closed for the foreeable future, internet tours will be available next week on the library website. And it’ll be filled with a collection of over six-thousand books and other materials…

Wilczek says the facility is a culmination of years of work by countless people throughout the community. Funding comes from Measure A, passed by voters in 2016, which created a 15-year, quarter-cent sales tax that raises around four-million dollars each year for library services. Also, the Friends of Nevada County Libraries provided funds to assist in the construction, as well as furnishings.