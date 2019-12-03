< Back to All News

New Pet Loss Support Group Formed

Posted: Dec. 3, 2019 12:26 AM PST

The loss of a pet can be as devastating as losing a family member. And now Hospice of the Foothills is starting a pet loss support group. Bereavement and Community Services Manager, Cynthia Meilicke says it’s a project of Lake Wildwood resident Dick DeLisser, a longtime volunteer. He first became involved six years ago, when his wife began receiving hospice care. He attended bereavement meetings with his dog, Maggie, always at his side. Then Maggie passed away this fall from cancer…

Mielicke says Maggie was also a pet therapy dog. The first monthly meeting will be held on December 17th, from two to three pm…

Pet loss support meetings will be held the third Tuesday of every month at Hospice of the Foothills, at 11-thousand-270 Rough and Ready Highway. DeLisser also facilitates another monthly bereavement support group.

