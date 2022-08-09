< Back to All News

New PGE Safety Pgm Knocks Out Power To Thousands

Posted: Aug. 9, 2022 4:07 PM PDT

The first large outage in Nevada County from a new PG and E wildfire safety program knocked out electricity to nearly 35-hunded customers in the Nevada City area on Tuesday. That also closed the county courthouse and disrupted streaming capabilities for the Board of Supervisors meeting. Around three-thousand customers had their lights back on about three and a half hours later, with all but 29 back over six hours after being shut off. Utility Spokesperson Paul Moreno says it’s the first year most of the county has been included with their so-called Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings program. Last year, it was a much more limited pilot program. That means powerlines can now be turned off in one-tenth of a second, if a wildfire threat is detected…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

Moreno says this outage is blamed on equipment failure. But he says customers could be hit by more outages, under this program, compared to Public Safety Power Shutoffs…

click to listen to Paul Moreno

Moreno says the Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings program helped reduce reportable powerline ignitions by 80-percent last year.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha