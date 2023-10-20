< Back to All News

New Plaque Dedication For Historical Landmark

Posted: Oct. 20, 2023 12:10 AM PDT

About two months ago, the Friends of the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission called on those born at the former Jones Hospital building, and former staff, to help fund a bronze plaque to replace the now-faded poster board version. And one of those Friends, Kathy Hillis says it’s been a success and they’re inviting the public to attend a dedication ceremony on Sunday. The original building was constructed 156 years ago, in 1867, before it was acquired by John Taylor Jones in 1905 to convert it into what became the first private hospital in the county…

Hillis says it was the area’s principal medical center for most of that time. Then in 1975 the building was purchased by former Grass Valley Mayor Howard Levine and his wife, Peggy, to use as an arts academy and bed and breakfast. They sold it in 2020, three years after it received a landmark designation. It’s now a private home. The ceremony is also a reunion of people linked to the hospital…

The dedication starts at 10am Sunday, at 328 Church Street in Grass Valley.

