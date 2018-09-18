New Principal Named For Bear River High

About a month after Amy Besler resigned as principal of Bear River High School, a permanent replacement has been found. Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden says Chris Roberts, who’s currently the principal of Lyman Gilmore Middle School, will take over later this year, pending approval from the school board…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

Roberts has been the Lyman Gilmore principal for six years. McFadden was impressed by how competitive the pool of candidates was, despite the new school year already underway…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

McFadden says it’s not known, at this time, when Roberts’ first day will be. He says the district wants to allow ample time for Lyman Gilmore school to come up with an interim plan before a permanent replacement is found for Roberts. Besler took a new job in the Elk Grove School District.