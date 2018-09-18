< Back to All News

New Principal Named For Bear River High

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 6:03 PM PDT

About a month after Amy Besler resigned as principal of Bear River High School, a permanent replacement has been found. Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden says Chris Roberts, who’s currently the principal of Lyman Gilmore Middle School, will take over later this year, pending approval from the school board…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

Roberts has been the Lyman Gilmore principal for six years. McFadden was impressed by how competitive the pool of candidates was, despite the new school year already underway…

click to listen to Brett McFadden

McFadden says it’s not known, at this time, when Roberts’ first day will be. He says the district wants to allow ample time for Lyman Gilmore school to come up with an interim plan before a permanent replacement is found for Roberts. Besler took a new job in the Elk Grove School District.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha