New Program For Pandemic Economic Survivors

Funding for another new program to help economic survivors of the pandemic has been approved by Nevada County Supervisors. The 2-million dollars comes from a 19-million dollar allotment the county received earlier this year from the American Rescue Plan Act. Projects Administrator, Caleb Dardick, says the Community Resiliency Grants Program focuses on gathering places…

It’s part of the Board’s April dedication of 5-point-8 million dollars for Community and Economic Resiliency projects. It’s unlike the county’s COVID Relief Fund, which comes from grants and local donations and has lower caps per-application, or up to five-thousand dollar micro-grants for small businesses. Dardick says this program has a cap of 100-thousand dollars. But he says not everyone needs that much…

The deadline to apply is September 10th. You can find more information through My Nevada County dot-com.