New Public Health Director On The Job

Posted: Jul. 10, 2023 5:24 PM PDT

Monday was also the first day for Nevada County’s new Public Health Director. Kathy Cahill replaces Jill Blake. She’ll be working alongside the county’s Public Health Officer, Doctor Sherilynn Cooke. But she says a Public Health Director’s focus is more on management, budgeting, outreach, and education. But she also says her 22 years with the Centers for Disease Control provides a lot of relevant experience, including emergency response…

Cahill says there’s also important partnerships she needs to maintain with a broad cross-section of the community, beyond health care providers and the hospital…

Cahill says a community needs assessment is being conducted, to help determine budget priorities for the future. Cahill moved from the state of Washington and says she’s looking forward to working with what she calls a “fantastic” health department.

