New Public Works Director For Nevada County

Nevada County has finally found another separate and permanent Public Works Director. County officials say Heba El-Guindy brings nearly 30 years of experience and expertise. Most recently, she was Acting Director of the Program and Project Delivery Department of the San Mateo County Transportation Authority. But El-Guindy says she wants more hands-on responsibilities….

El-Guindy she’s also looking forward to bringing her expertise in safe multi-modal transportation to projects here…

In the more urbanized San Mateo County, El-Guindy managed infrastructure projects, including express lanes, complete streets, and interchanges. She has also held management positions in several Bay Area cities and worked as a civil and traffic engineer in Ottawa, Canada. Trisha Tillotson had been the county’s longtime Public Works Director before being promoted to the newly-created position of Community Development Agency Director.