< Back to All News

New Public Works Director For Nevada County

Posted: Apr. 13, 2023 12:59 AM PDT

Nevada County has finally found another separate and permanent Public Works Director. County officials say Heba El-Guindy brings nearly 30 years of experience and expertise. Most recently, she was Acting Director of the Program and Project Delivery Department of the San Mateo County Transportation Authority. But El-Guindy says she wants more hands-on responsibilities….

click to listen to Heba El-Guindy

El-Guindy she’s also looking forward to bringing her expertise in safe multi-modal transportation to projects here…

click to listen to Heba El-Guindy

In the more urbanized San Mateo County, El-Guindy managed infrastructure projects, including express lanes, complete streets, and interchanges. She has also held management positions in several Bay Area cities and worked as a civil and traffic engineer in Ottawa, Canada. Trisha Tillotson had been the county’s longtime Public Works Director before being promoted to the newly-created position of Community Development Agency Director.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha