New Record Low Jobless Rate For Nevada County

It’s the lowest-ever recorded unemployment rate for Nevada County. At two-point-six percent for September, that’s point-seven percent lower than August and a half-point better than a year ago. It’s also the 10th lowest jobless rate among the state’s 58 counties. And that’s even though the number of jobs dropped in a number of major sectors, including Mining, Logging, and Construction, Retail, and Leisure and Hospitality. But Luis Allejo, with the State Employment Development Department, says that was offset by students returning to classes and greatly reducing the workforce…

And Allejo says the trend is not unique to Nevada County…

Allejo says the statewide jobless rate also hit a record low of four-percent. Nevada County has the tenth-lowest rate among California’s 58 counties.