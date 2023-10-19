New Recycling Dropoff Location Available

There’s now a new place for residential recycling in Grass Valley, after the previous one was a winter weather casualty, among numerous other buildings in the area. Waste Management Public Sector Manager, Shavati Karki-Pearl, says that’s thanks to a partnership with Nevada County…

But Karki-Pearl says items can now be dropped off at a spot being leased temporarily at the Nevada County Airport. That’s until the airport finds a new use for the space. She indicates the lack of another site had caused some stress at the main McCourtney Road transfer station, which is also undergoing a major expansion…

The new dropoff option is available from 9am to 3pm Monday through Friday. The expansion project is scheduled to be completed by the end of next year.