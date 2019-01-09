< Back to All News

New Restrooms for Two GV Parks

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 2:20 PM PST

Two Grass Valley Parks will be getting new restroom facilities thanks to Measure E funds. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, City Manager Tim Kiser, presented a proposal for the city two purchase prefrabricated restrooms for Minnie Park on Brighton Street and for Memorial Park. Kiser says the two facilities will be replacing aging structures at both parks

Listen to Tim Kiser

Council member Ben Aguilar, the only member with young children, says feedback he gets when he is at the parks with is family reflects the need for the new restrooms.

Listen to Ben Aguilar

Cost for the prefabricated restrooms is approximatley 142-thousand dollars per structure. A potential partnership with Grass Valley School District was also presented. The result would provide forshared facilities and playing fields that would benefit both the City and the school district. Details will be presented at a future council meeting.

