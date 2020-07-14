New Round Of Coronavirus Re-Closures Here

Governor Newsom has extended the closure of bars and indoor dining statewide, which includes Nevada County, due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases. Wineries are also limited to outdoor service, including tastings. That also means the Del Oro Theatre has had to close, along with museums. Retail businesses are apparently unaffected here, at this time. Nevada County is not on the state’s monitoring list so far. The positivity rate is still only one-point-seven percent out of 10-thousand-477 tested, with just one active hospitalization. But the number of cases has risen to 180, up 17 from yesterday. 72 of the cases are in the western part of the county, which includes Grass Valley-Nevada City area. The rest are in the eastern part of the county, which includes Truckee. Elsewhere in the state, the governor’s order also extends to the re-closure of gyms, churches, and hair salons.