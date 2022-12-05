New Safe House For Women Of Worth

Women of Worth lost their safe house for domestic violence and sex trafficking victims about a year and a half ago. But, after some leadership changes, they now have a new one available. Executive Director Cinnamon Danielson says the three-bedroom home is fully furnished. And it also has strong security features, including fencing…

Other programs offered include court advocacy and case management, educational and career assistance, and restraining order support. Danielson says cases continue to climb and spiked up further during the pandemic lockdowns. Inflationary pressures also have been a factor…

There’s also toys for children and art therapy, to help them cope with trauma they’ve experienced. Women of Worth offers short-term assistance for families in crisis for about 30 days or more if needed. Families transition to long-term housing and continue programs that enable women and children to escape their abusers safely.