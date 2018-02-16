< Back to All News

New School Site Tenant Will Stay Educational

Posted: Feb. 16, 2018 12:36 PM PST

The future of the former Nevada City Elementary School site will stay educational. The District Board has reached a lease agreement with the Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning, which will move from its present, smaller, location, near Silver Springs High School. The current tenant, Yuba River Charter School, chose not to renew its lease and is leaving at the end of June. So the district was scrambling to find a replacement in a few months. A member of the group “Friends of Nevada City Elementary”, Terri Anderson was concerned the district might consider non-educational tenants, possibly including private developers….

click to listen to Terri Anderson

Anderson, also a former city council member, praised the program at the academy…

click to listen to Terri Anderson

Officials from the academy and the school district were not available for comment, because of the President’s Day holiday break. Yuba River Charter School is moving to a new site on Ridge Road.

