New Scotts Flat Trail Near Design Phase

A new trail system below Scotts Flat reservoir across Deer Creek is now getting into the design stage. But it’ll likely be at least another year or two before it could open. Nevada Irrigation District Assistant General Manager, Greg Jones, says they also want it open before the spillway has to be closed for an unrelated re-design project…

Two years ago, the district closed the spillway due to growing illegal activity. It’s used regularly by walkers and bicyclists. It was reopened a few months later, after a lot of complaints from residents and public officials. But that spurred discussions about an alternate trail. Jones says grant funding is being sought for it…

Jones says the one-mile trail starts from Pasquale Road, going over a new bridge over the creek to the other side of the reservoir. A 10-space parking lot would also be included.