New Scotts Flat Trail Options Under Consideration

The spillway gate at Scotts Flat Reservoir remains open for walkers and bicyclists, as we start getting into the recreation season. But whether it stays open will likely depend on whether there will be any repeat of the illegal activities that closed the gate last August. It was reopened in November, after a public outcry. Meanwhile, the Nevada Irrigation District is looking building a below-dam trail. Assistant District General Manager Greg Jones says three options are being studied, roughly from the south to the north side, and each about a mile long, with a vertical drop of about 360 feet. Two bridges over Deer Creek would also have to be constructed…

Jones says it’s hoped the Nevada Irrigation District Board will select a trail option by September. Then, a lengthy permit process would begin, with a lot of factors to consider…

Jones says if all goes well the earliest a trail might be ready would be around the end of next year. It’s unclear if the spillway gate would then be closed permanently, once new access is found for bikers and hikers. The issue is discussed the fourth Tuesday of each month by a district committee.