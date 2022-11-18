New Senior Center Might Be Ready In A Year

There’s progress to report regarding a new Senior Center for Nevada County. Two years ago, Gold Country Senior Services closed escrow on a vacant building on Colfax Avenue in Grass Valley. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, Interim Executive Director Leslie Lovejoy says the dining area of the former cafe is still being used by the county for COVID testing and also covering utility and mortgage costs. Otherwise, the building has been gutted and is ready for rennovation and construction work, including the kitchen. That’s thanks to an American Rescue Plan Act grant through the county…

Lovejoy says funding still needs to be raised for the contractors. But she’s optimistic that the kitchen will be ready by June of next year…

Since the last Senior Center closed, at the Fairgrounds, in 2009, Meals on Wheels has had to operate out of donated kitchen space in an apartment complex.