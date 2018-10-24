New Senior Services Director Updating Local Needs

It’s been about five months since Janet Marroletti took over for Sandy Jacobson as director of Gold Country Community Services. Not long after she was hired, Marroletti told us that one of her first projects would be a needs assessment. And some familiar issues have been identified. That includes the challenge of getting transportation and services for seniors who live in the remote, rural areas of Nevada County…

And with winter approaching, Marroletti says there are also still a high number of seniors without good heating sources. She says Gold Country’s firewood program serves about 140, but more volunteers are still needed, in order to reach more people…

Marroletti says a community center is also another top need that’s been on local seniors’ radar for a number of years, but funding remains an issue. More funding is also needed to expand the Meals on Wheels Program, where 170 are being served. But there’s a waiting list of around 60.