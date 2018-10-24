< Back to All News

New Senior Services Director Updating Local Needs

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 12:18 AM PDT

It’s been about five months since Janet Marroletti took over for Sandy Jacobson as director of Gold Country Community Services. Not long after she was hired, Marroletti told us that one of her first projects would be a needs assessment. And some familiar issues have been identified. That includes the challenge of getting transportation and services for seniors who live in the remote, rural areas of Nevada County…

click to listen to Janet Marroletti

And with winter approaching, Marroletti says there are also still a high number of seniors without good heating sources. She says Gold Country’s firewood program serves about 140, but more volunteers are still needed, in order to reach more people…

click to listen to Janet Marroletti

Marroletti says a community center is also another top need that’s been on local seniors’ radar for a number of years, but funding remains an issue. More funding is also needed to expand the Meals on Wheels Program, where 170 are being served. But there’s a waiting list of around 60.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha