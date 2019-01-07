New Sheriff, Others, Take Oath of Office

Nevada County officially has a new Sheriff, and eight other elected officers…

After introductory remarks at the Rood Center this morning by Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz, California Third District of Appeals Court Justice Kathleen Butts administered the oath of office to new Sheriff Shannan Moon…

Moon’s Sheriff badge was pinned on her by her wife Amy, and then Moon addressed the standing-room only crowd…

Diaz was then sworn in by District Attorney Cliff Newell. County C-E-O Alison Lehman gave the oath to Supervisor Dan Miller, which was followed by Hank Weston swearing in his successor Sue Hoek. The other five officers–Assessor Sue Horne, Auditor-Controller Marcia Salter, District Attorney Cliff Newell, Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay, and Treasurer-Tax Collector Tina Vernon were then sworn in all at once, by Diaz. A reception followed.

