New Sheriff’s Department Storefront Opens

They’re reminiscent of substations, but Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal prefers they be called “storefronts”. A second one opened at the Penn Valley Shopping Center on Saturday, with a grand opening celebration. Royal says, unlike the Truckee substation, there is no regular law enforcement operational presence at a storefront. He says the biggest benefit is convenience…

Royal says storefronts also make it easier for residents to meet with officers…

The other storefront is located in the south county, in Lake of the Pines, in the shopping center on Combie Road. Royal says there’s now coverage in the two most heavily populated areas of the county. Royal says the Penn Valley location is also free to occupy, with Sheriff’s Department budgets still tight.