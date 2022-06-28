< Back to All News

New Sierra College Executive Dean Named

The Nevada County campus of Sierra College has a new Executive Dean. Doctor Karen Davis O’Hara has been appointed by the Board of Trustees. College officials say, in a statement, that O’Hara comes to the campus after more than 20 years at Sacramento State University, where she was a faculty member in the Department of Child Development. She was also an administrator in the College of Education, at the campus, serving for five years as Associate Dean for Instruction and Student Success. She replaces Stephanie Ortiz, who had been with Sierra College since 1991, the last 13 as Executive Dean. Speaking to us in April, when her retirement was announced, she said the timing was right….

The retirement becomes official on Friday. The Executive Dean serves as primary administrator and educational leader. That includes supervision and evaluation of local campus programs, curriculum, and staff. Also coordination of activities with the Rocklin campus.

