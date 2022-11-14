New SNMH Foundation Leader Hits Job Running

Since Sandra Barrington took over for Kimberly Parker in July, it appears that fundraising efforts from the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation haven’t lost a step. Speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town” recently, she mentioned support for the new Rural Family Medicine Residency Program…

A 750-thousand dollar grant was awarded to launch the program, but Barrington says it runs out this year. Recent fundraising projects have included 150-thousand dollars for a 3D mammography machine. Barrington says a lot of the Foundation’s focus over the years has been on women’s health, including the hospital’s breast cancer imaging center. She also notes that she’s recently joined a growing worldwide profession, passing an exam to be what’s called a “certified fundraising executive”…

Barrington has been with the hospital’s foundation since 2007.