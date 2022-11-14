< Back to All News

New SNMH Foundation Leader Hits Job Running

Posted: Nov. 14, 2022 12:52 AM PST

Since Sandra Barrington took over for Kimberly Parker in July, it appears that fundraising efforts from the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation haven’t lost a step. Speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town” recently, she mentioned support for the new Rural Family Medicine Residency Program…

click to listen to Sandra Barrington

A 750-thousand dollar grant was awarded to launch the program, but Barrington says it runs out this year. Recent fundraising projects have included 150-thousand dollars for a 3D mammography machine. Barrington says a lot of the Foundation’s focus over the years has been on women’s health, including the hospital’s breast cancer imaging center. She also notes that she’s recently joined a growing worldwide profession, passing an exam to be what’s called a “certified fundraising executive”…

click to listen to Sandra Barrington

Barrington has been with the hospital’s foundation since 2007.

