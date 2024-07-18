< Back to All News

New State Funding For NevCo Connects

Posted: Jul. 18, 2024 12:43 AM PDT

A major funding boost for Nevada County’s public bus system. Nevada County Connects Manager, Robin Van Valkenburgh, says, despite the huge state budget deficit, they managed to get six-million dollars over the next four years for a variety of projects. That includes completing charging infrastructure for eventually converting to an all-electric fleet. Also for the purchase and deployment of a new dispatching and vehicle location system…

Nevada County Connects is one of only 22 such agencies around the state to receive the funding under a new transit recovery package in the budget. And Van Valkenburgh says it also comes with the flexibility to pay for transit operations or capital improvements…

Van Valkenburgh expects the first disbursement from the funding in late September or early October.

