New State Sex Ed Law Focus Of Opposition Meeting

The new state-mandated sex education curriculum is gradually being implemented in school districts across the state, including in the Nevada Joint Union High School District. But one component has attracted protests, including here. It reinforces the need to be inclusive of all genders and sexual orientations. Instructors must discuss same-sex relationships, as well as all forms of gender expression and identity. The Pacific Justice Institute, a conservative legal defense group, has been holding presentations against it, with one scheduled at the Foothills Event Center in Grass Valley this evening. Institute president, Brad Dacus, says the California Healthy Youth Act has removed parents’ rights about where babies come from…

Districts say parents can opt out of the entire program, but not just the sections on LGBTQ relationships, which would be considered discriminatory. Dacus says the presentations are focused on educating parents about the curriculum. But the flyer about the meeting describes the program in terms such as “radical, graphic, sexualized, and biased”…

The law requires students to take comprehensive sex education once in middle school and once in high school. The meeting is at 6 this evening at the Foothills Event Center, at 400 Idaho Maryland Road in Grass Valley. District Superintendent Brett McFadden says he was not aware of the meeting and district officials were not invited.