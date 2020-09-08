< Back to All News

New Suicide Prevention Initiative Nevada Co

Posted: Sep. 8, 2020 12:58 AM PDT

September is Suicide Prevention Month. This week is also Suicide Prevention Week, which includes World Suicide Prevention Day on Thursday. Nevada County is hosting two Know the Signs virtual prevention trainings on that day, as part of its new initiative called Let’s Talk Nevada County. Mental Health Services Coordinator, Priya Kannall, says in addition to the local crisis line another key resource is the the Crisis Stabilization Unit, which is next door to the emergency department of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital…

click to listen to Priya Kannall

Kannall also points out that sometimes professional help isn’t always needed, especially for those worried about the stigma. A number of self-strategies can be tried…

click to listen to Priya Kannall

But although the suicide rate and calls for service have gone up significantly, statewide, since the pandemic began, Kannall says there’s been no significant change in Nevada County. You can go to Let’s Talk Nevada County dot-org to register for the virtual trainings on Thursday, which are from 2-3 pm and 7-8pm. Participation is limited to 100 per session.

