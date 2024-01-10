New Supes Chairperson Praises Retiring Predecessor

The first meeting of a new year also means a new chairperson for the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. But that person is also replacing a supervisor who is retiring at the end of the year. After selecting Hardy Bullock, board members took a few minutes to praise Ed Scofield. Supervisor Lisa Swarthout has known him for about 30 years…

Scofield is wrapping up his fourth four-year term for District Two…

After praising Scofield as a role model for him, also including their service together with non-profit organizations and as Rotary members, Bullock expressed optimistic words about 2024…

Bullock represents District Five, which includes the Truckee area. He has one more year on his first term and is unopposed for a second term in the March Primary. Meanwhile, John Herrera, Jeff Pettit, Robb Tucker, and Jason Tedder are running for Scofield’s soon-to-be-vacated seat.