New Track Project Begins Bear River High

Posted: Mar. 26, 2018 12:27 AM PDT

With spring vacation underway at Nevada County schools, and the promise of warmer, dryer weather, that’s allowing Measure B bond projects to get underway in the Nevada Joint Union High School District. At Bear River High, District Director of Planning and Construction, Paul Palmer, says installation of a long overdue new eight-lane track begins Monday…

Palmer says Bear River High School has one of the last high school clay tracks in the state. The track will also dry out a lot faster, thanks also to an upgraded drainage system…

The cost of the project is about two and a half million dollars and it’s expected to be completed by around August 10th, in time for the next school year. Meanwhile, a new fire alarm system is also being installed.

