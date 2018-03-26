New Track Project Begins Bear River High

With spring vacation underway at Nevada County schools, and the promise of warmer, dryer weather, that’s allowing Measure B bond projects to get underway in the Nevada Joint Union High School District. At Bear River High, District Director of Planning and Construction, Paul Palmer, says installation of a long overdue new eight-lane track begins Monday…

click to listen to Paul Palmer

Palmer says Bear River High School has one of the last high school clay tracks in the state. The track will also dry out a lot faster, thanks also to an upgraded drainage system…

click to listen to Paul Palmer

The cost of the project is about two and a half million dollars and it’s expected to be completed by around August 10th, in time for the next school year. Meanwhile, a new fire alarm system is also being installed.