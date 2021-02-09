< Back to All News

New Traffic Signals Mean Delays On Highway 49

Posted: Feb. 9, 2021 12:14 AM PST

Depending on your driving plans, if you use Highway 49 between Grass Valley and through Auburn you’ll find delays this week. In Auburn, Caltrans is activating new traffic signals at the intersections of Elm Avenue and Luther and Bell Roads Tuesday through Thursday, with stop signs in place. That will happen late at night, or between 9pm and 6am. But Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says another new signal is being activated Thursday from 9am to 3pm, as part of the completion of the acceleration project, at Wolfe/Combie Road, near Lake of the Pines…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

Borrayo says the traffic signal work in Auburn is part of a 42-million dollar project to rehabilitate pavement and drainage, between Interstate 80 and Dry Creek Road…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

Pedestrian and bicycle facilities are also being upgraded at those signals in Auburn, with work expected to be completed this summer.

