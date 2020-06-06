New Trial Date For Veteran Murder Suspects

After three postponements, the trial of two men accused of murdering Nevada County veteran Stan Norman may finally get underway in the next few months. The trial is now scheduled to begin, with jury selection, on September 15th, for Michael McCauley and Sean Bryant. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says it’s part of a massive revamping of the schedule, after the coronavirus halted trials in March…

Walsh says concerns about an adequate jury pool for a major case like this are legitimate, that this is an unprecedented situation for the justice system…

Walsh says defense attorneys have also had to take on other trials, because of the logjam of cases. Motions earlier this year to try McCauley and Bryant separately were rejected by the judge.