New Tribute Trail Section Opening Soon

Posted: Mar. 14, 2023 12:29 AM PDT

Hikers can look forward to a new trail near Nevada City this summer. Speaking at the recent City Council meeting, Sierra Fund Program Director Carrie Monaghan said they’ll soon be completing a segment of the Deer Creek Tribute Trail network. They’ve partnered with the California Heritage Indigenous Research Project, the nonprofit of the Nisenan Tribe. In 2018, the Sierra Fund facilitated the acquisition of 32 acres of ancestral homeland along the creek for the Research Project. It’s downstream from the city’s suspension bridge. It’ll get walkers off the road…

click to listen to Carrie Monaghan

Monaghan also noted that some of the property is compromised with mining artifacts…

click to listen to Carrie Monaghan

Sierra Fund officials say they’ll also develop a plan to remediate the toxic sites over the long run. The Tribute Trail has been built over the last nine years. It leads from Downtown Nevada City through a rural neighborhood and then terminates on previously inaccessible land owned by the Bureau of Land Management.

 

