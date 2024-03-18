New Undersheriff Settling In

Nevada County’s new undersheriff has grown into the job. Sam Brown was officially promoted from Captain in January, taking over for Alicia Burget last year when she retired. Appearing on a recent On the Town, Brown said the main change was that he was no longer in charge of just one aspect of the Department…

click to listen to Undersheriff Brown

Brown has over 20 years of experience in law enforcement and has been with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department since 2003. But he said he never had such an ambition when he was a child. And when he moved to the county, from Salinas, he was a substitute teacher…

click to listen to Undersheriff Brown

Brown began his career as a correctional officer, working in the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility. He began working as a deputy in 2005. In 2008 and 2012 he received the Deputy of the Year Award.