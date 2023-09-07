New Venue For Roamin’ Angels Car Show

Among the numerous events and activities for this coming weekend is the Roamin’ Angels Car Club’s 22nd Annual Show. That’s on Saturday. And there’s a new and roomier venue, at the Nevada City Tech Center building, at 400 Providence Mine Road, with the name of Cruisin’ the Pines. And it’s now hosted by Classic Car West Nevada City, a new occupant of the building. Speaking on KNCO’s On the Town, Jade Southworth, with the business, says they’re expected to have over 300 vehicles…

Also demonstrations, games, an art show, food and drink vendors, and live music, among the features. Event Co-Chair Jeannette Miller says proceeds from the five-dollar admission fee still go toward youth scholarships…

The Roamin Angels Car Show is Saturday from 9am to 4pm. And Southworth says Classic Car West hopes to host more and similar events in the future.