New Vision For Old Airport

The Old Airport in Nevada City will soon have a visual representation of what the land may be used for in the future. The city has been trying to decide what to do with the vacant property for several years. Many ideas have been discussed and a list of elements was developed. In March city council directed staff to identify a a consultant to create a visual design of what can be done. The biggest element is a solar farm. A representative from the Nevada City 100% Renewables Committee says the solar farm will take less space than originally estimated.

Wjen asked if the project could be bigger to create more energy, City Manager Catrina Olson clarified the existing infrastructure limits the size.

City Planner Amy Wolfson says staff met with JP Architecture and they developed a three phase proposal which includes planning, design, and creation of the visual renderings. Andrew Todd with JP Architecture estimates two months to complete the three phases of the project.