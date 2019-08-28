< Back to All News

New Voting Equipment to be Unveiled in November

Posted: Aug. 28, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

Having another election in Nevada County will be good practice for elections officials. By March of next year, all counties will be using paper-based balloting, meaning that the electronic ballots used by some will no longer be available. Clerk Recorder Greg Diaz says that’s a mandate by the state, although the computers themselves won’t be completely eliminated…

Nevada County will still be using the Vote Center model, meaning ballots will be mailed out, and all you have to do is send tham back, but if you want to vote at a vote center, your final ballot will be on paper. Diaz says the current voting equipment will be de-certified in a matter of days, so the new equipment will be in place for the special election in November…

The November election will be the fourth special election this year, with primary and runoff elections to fill a vacant state Senate seat, and now an Assembly seat.

